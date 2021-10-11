Bhopal: Youths have become prisoners of virtual world: Governor

Bhopal: Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang released the book, Amid the Downpour, penned by 14-year-old poet Aaryna Saxena at Minto Hall here on Sunday evening.

Sarang said things, which are very important for mental and physical development of children are disappearing in the age of technology. The young author also presented her book to Governor Mangubhai Patel. The Governor said writing a book at the age of 14 is no child’s play.

“I am happy that Madhya Pradesh has children like Aaryna. Mobile phone has imprisoned youths in virtual world. Their inclination towards books has reduced, which is a matter of concern. Lokmanya Tilak used to say that books turn hell into heaven,” Patel said.

Club Literati and Utthan Foundation organised the event. Former civil servant Manoj Srivastava, Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Pallavi Jain Govil and Principal of Billabong High International School Ashish Agarwal were present as special guests. Besides, a lecture on Nurturing Literary Talent in Children for New India was also organised on the occasion. Seema Raizada, President of Club Literati and Professor Aruna Saxena, Vice President of Utthan Foundation expressed their views.

Collection of poems, short stories

Aryna Saxena, who has been writing poetry and short stories since the age of 8, is a class 10 student of Billabong High International School. Her book has been published by leading British and Indian publisher Bluerose Publications. This book will be sold in the UK and other countries including India. Amid the Downpour is a collection of poems and short stories written by Aaryna.

