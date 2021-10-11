Bhopal: Social media addiction can cause mental problems, says psychologist Anindita

Bhopal: The excessive use of social media causes many types of mental disorders, said psychologist Anindita who was speaking on, ‘Is Social Media Increasing Mental Illnesses’ at a programme Suljhan organised by Sargana Academy for Fine Arts and Helpbox on World Mental Health Day on Sunday.

Anindita said youths, especially adolescents, become upset by 'FOMO' (Fear of Missing Out) and they take help of technology thinking that it will help them to overcome the feeling. Thus, they gradually get entangled in a web of addiction and dependence.

She says that social media is not bad per se. After all, it is social media that helps people to connect with positive platforms like Suljhan. But nowadays, many online games turn children into addicts.

Fast food versus dal-roti

During the session, parents complained about excessive use of mobile phones by children. They also said that kids prefer fast food to dal-roti. Anindita said that before asking children to use mobiles only for work, parents should make sure that they themselves use it to a minimum.

It is not possible to completely reject their demand for fast food. But adding vegetables and other nutritious ingredients to fast food will help, she said. Author, thinker and social activist Manoj Nigam also interacted with participants and answered their questions.

