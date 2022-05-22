Bhopal: Youth rapes 15-year-old girl minor after ‘symbolic marriage’ in hotel room

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a youth who symbolically ‘married’ a 15-year old girl at a hotel room and then trapped her into a physical relationship. Police have registered a case under section 376 of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.

The man applied vermilion on her forehead making the teenager believe that she was 'married' to him, said Hanumanganj police, on Sunday. Police station in-charge Mahendra Singh told media that the girl, a student of class 9 had become friends with the accused. One day the youth called the girl to a hotel room and there he applied ‘sindoor’ on her forehead saying that they were married now. The youth then established a physical relationship with her. The youth allegedly raped the girl for two more times. When the boy’s family came to know about their ‘marriage’, they refused to accept her as their daughter-in-law. Seeing his family’s objection to their ‘marriage’ , the youth stopped talking to the girl. The girl then approached police and filed a complaint.

