Bhopal: A day after losing mother, grieving woman stabs 10-year-old nephew 20 times then slits her wrist

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A day after losing her mother, a grieving woman allegedly inflicted 20 stab injuries on her 10-year-old nephew and then slit her wrist, a police official said on Sunday. The woman is critical and undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital. The condition of her nephew, who is undergoing treatment in the same hospital, is stated to be stable.

The 35-year-old woman identified as Asma, a resident of Hanumanganj locality, allegedly stabbed her nephew Ahaan as she was angry with his father for not responding appropriately after the news of their mother’s demise was disclosed to him. According to police sources, Asma's brother Raunak Ali, a property dealer, lives in Jhansi while his both children- son Ahaan and daughter Aida- live with their grandparents at a rented house in Bhopal. Asma also stays with her parents in Bhopal.

On Saturday morning, Asma's mother Anisa Begum died due to illness. She informed her brother about the tragic news of their mother’s demise. Raunak on receiving the news, allegedly did not respond appropriately. This made Asma think that her brother took her mother’s demise very casually. Furious over her brother’s attitude, the grieving woman brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her nephew. She inflicted 20 stab injuries on the boy and later slit her own wrist.

In-charge of Hanumanganj police station, Mahendra Patel said that a case had been registered against the accused woman and she would be arrested once she regained her consciousness.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:59 PM IST