Bhopal: Man duped on pretext of purchasing land

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was lured into purchasing a plot in the good residential area in nearby Bhopal city. The man deposited 6 lakh, which was not returned. MP Nagar police station incharge told media on Sunday that the complainant Milan Tyagi had deposited Rs 6 lakh in the account of a person called Nishant Sahu.

Milan had met Nishant. The latter told him that he was a property broker with an office in MP Nagar zone-2. Nishant told Milan to invest in real estate. Milan agreed to purchase a plot and deposited Rs 6 lakh.

After the payment, the land agreement papers were prepared and it was decided that the remaining amount would be given at the time of registration.

When Milan approached Nishant for registration, he refused to give land and also the advance payment. The police registered a case under Sections 420,406 of IPC and started investigation.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:41 PM IST