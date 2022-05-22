Bhopal: Bharat Talkies Railway Overbridge to get repair after 48 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Talkies Railway Overbridge connecting the bus station in the city from old city to Bhopal Junction platform number one is all set to get repaired after 48 years, minister Vishwas Sarang said.

The minister Sarang also said that it was constructed in 1974 and after the renovation the bridge would be ready again for about 25 years. Around Rs 3 crore would be spent in the renovation of the bridge.

Because of the repair work of the bridge, the traffic system will also be changed in a short time. According to the planning of the district administration and the traffic police, a well-organised plan is being prepared to divert the traffic, so that the traffic remains smooth, the minister added.

The traffic system has been fixed from 80 feet road of Ashoka Garden and Subhash Nagar Railway overbridge. The removal of encroachment of the underpass near Barkhedi will also facilitate traffic. Minister Sarang gave instructions to vacate the go-downs built under Bharat Talkies ROB.

According to reports, the bearings and pedestals of the bridge have been damaged and the riding surface condition is also bad. Keeping in view the situation, all bearings and pedestals of the bridge will be repaired. Besides, to fix the riding surface, the existing surface will be dismantled and the new surface mastic will be made of asphalt. Apart from this, a new surface is proposed to be made by removing the paving blocks on the pavements.

