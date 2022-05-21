Bhopal: 6 women including 2 minors go missing in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as six women including two minors went missing in the last 24 hours under different police stations limits of state capital Bhopal, an official said on Saturday.

According to reports, Bagsewaniya and Nishatpura police stations have registered a case of missing and abduction of the two minor girls. Both of the victims were 16 years old.

On the other hand, two women Pooja Gour (24) wife of Dharmendra Gour and Shivani Yadav (21) wife of Dharmendra Yadav went missing under Ratibad police station limits.

Similarly, another woman Komal (25) wife of Pawan went missing along with her 2-year-old daughter under Piplani police station limits. Rekha Ahirwar (34) wife of Raju Ahirwar was missing under Kohefiza police station limits.

The police have registered the cases of the missing persons and started investigation into the matter.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:22 PM IST