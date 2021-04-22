Bhopal: Youth Brigade launches noble drive for blood donation, urge residents to donate blood before getting the jab

The lockdown is preventing donors from reaching the centres. There is also the fear among them that they may catch the infection if they visit blood banks or hospitals for donating blood. With the start of the vaccination, the supply has been further reduced due to the norms disallowing vaccinated persons to donate blood for four weeks after vaccination.

The campaign is being run since the last week of March. It was from March 1 that the government had allowed people other than health and frontline workers to get vaccinated. Initially, the minimum age was fixed at 60, which was reduced to 45 from April 1. Now, all persons above 18 have been declared eligible for vaccination. They number 3.32 crore in the state.

Asma Khan, a member of Youth Brigade has told Free Press that the vaccination would pick pace from May 1, making a large number of persons unavailable for blood donation for two months or more. That is why, we are asking them to donate blood before getting the jabs, she says.