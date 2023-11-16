 Bhopal: Youth Attacked With Knife Over Petty Dispute In Aishbag, Accused On The Run
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attacked a youth with knife in Aishbagh on Tuesday late night. Aishbagh police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Sapre told Free Press that the complainant, Sameer, 19, of Janta quarters in Aishbagh, was sitting outside his house along with his family members on Tuesday. when a man named Sahil came.

The man, who was acquainted with Sameer’s brother Navi, hurled abuses at him over an old dispute. When Navi resisted, Sahil flashed a knife and stabbed Navi.

Navi, who tried to defend the attack, sustained wounds on his hand. Meanwhile, Sahil fled the spot. Navi’s kin rushed him to the hospital. The police were informed on Wednesday, who have registered a case of attempt-to-murder against Sahil and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

