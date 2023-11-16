Bhopal: FIR Against Mirchi Baba For Violating Poll Code

Mirchi baba |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party candidate from Budhni self-styled godman Vairagyanand Giri, also known as Mirchi Baba, for allegedly distributing sarees to voters.

The case for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) was filed based on the report of FST team, the Budhni police said on Wednesday. The Baba has joined the SP and contesting election from Budhni, a bastion of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A video went viral on social media, in which the SP candidate was seen distributing sarees. The FST team conducted investigations and found that the Baba was distributing the sarees to voters on November 11.

The team in-charge investigated the case and submitted the report to the district returning officer and also filed the complaint to the police. The police have registered the case under section 171-B, 171-E and 188 of IPC.

