MP Election 2023: Eerie Silence In Bundelkhand Deafening

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just one day left for polling, the electorate in Bundelkhand, a region holding 26 out of 230 seats, is causing anxiety for both the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress. In contrast to the usual trend where voters openly discuss candidates' strengths and weaknesses, the residents of this BJP stronghold are maintaining an unusual silence about their political leanings.

BJP and Congress have given tickets to all the sitting MLAs. While Saffron Party is working hard to save its stronghold, Grand Old Party is hoping to gain ground in this region.

Surkhi MLA Govind Singh Rajput, BJP |

The seven districts within Bundelkhand, namely Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari, are currently keeping their preferred choices close to their heart. This region has sent 14 candidates of the saffron party, 10 of Congress and one each of BSP and SP to state assembly in the last election.

Malhara MLA Pradhuman Singh Tomar, BJP |

Later, Surkhi MLA Govind Singh Rajput and Malhara MLA Pradhuman Singh Tomar, who were elected on Congress ticket, had resigned and crossed over to BJP in 2022. They had fought the by-election on BJP’s ticket and won whereas the sole MLA of SP, Rajesh Shukla from Bijawar had also joined the saffron party.

Bhuendra Singh, BJP |

Following the demise of Prathivipur MLA Brijendra Singh Rathore, by-election was held and BJP’s Shishupal Yadav wrested this seat taking the tally of saffron party in Bundelkhand to 18. BJP and Congress have given tickets to all the sitting MLAs.

Gopal Bhargava, BJP |

While BJP is working hard to save its stronghold, Congress is hoping to gain ground in this region. Sagar is the only district in the state from where there are three ministers viz Bhupendra Singh from Khurai, Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi and BJP heavyweight Gopal Bhargav. Here, six seats are held by BJP and two by Congress.

Vikram Singh Nati Raja, Congress |

Congress has fielded four women candidates from this district. While Jyoti Patel is taking on Bhargav, Raksha Rajput is contesting against Bhupendra Singh. Besides, Nidhi Jyoti of Congress is contesting against her brother-in-law and two time BJP MLA Shailendra Jain.

Harsh Yadav -Deori; Congress |

Besides, Nirmala Sapre of Congress is contesting against BJP’s sitting MLA Mahesh Rai in Bina. Former minister Harsha Yadav is in a tough contest against BJP Brajbihari Pataria in Deori.

In Banda, Congress sitting MLA Tabar Singh is in a tough fight with Virendra Singh. Son of former BJP MP, Laxminaraya Yadav’s son Sudhir quit the party and is contesting on APP’s ticket from this seat. Another important district in this region is Chhatarpur, which comprises six seats.

Alok Chaturvedi, Congress |

At present, both BJP and Congress are evenly balanced. While Chandla, Malhara and Bijawar seats are held by BJP, Congress is having its MLA in Rajnagar, Chhatarpur and Maharajpur. In Maharajpur, the contest is triangular as Congress Ajay Daulat Tiwari is contesting on SP’s ticket against Congress sitting MLA Neeraj Dixit and BJP’s Kamakhya Singh.

Mahesh Kushwah of BSP has made the election interesting as he is likely to take away a major chunk of Kushwah community votes. In Chhatarpur also, Congress rebel Deelmani Singh aka Babbu Raja, who is contesting election on BSP’s ticket against sitting MLA Alok Chaturvedi and BJP’s Lalita Yadav has stirred up political equations.

Tarvar Singh Lodhi, Congress |

Tikamgarh district where all three seats were won by BJP is also in a tough contest. In Pathaiya seat, sitting MLA and BSP candidate Ramabai Singh is again facing BJP’s Lakhan Patel. Congress has fielded Rao Bijendra Singh from here. BJP former minister Jayant Malaiya is being challenged by Ajay Tandon.

Poll pundits predict tight contest but the voters are silent

“Here, voters are keeping their cards to their chest. They are not openly talking about who they are going to vote for. Though it has to be this way, it is very unlike Bundelkhand voters,” said farmer Brajesh Gautam of Sagar. Ajay Pandey, a petrol pump manager in Khurai constituency, said that the people talk on all subjects but politics these days.

Maharajpur-based farmer Sanjay Saxena said that the voters of the entire district are silent on who they are going to vote for. Anything can happen here. The election can surprise both the arch rivals. Shopkeeper Sandeep Sen of Damoh said that the contest is nail-biting on all four seats of Damoh district. The other two seats of Damoh district Hatta and Jabera, both held by BJP. '

Currently (18 BJP, 7 Congress and 1 other)

BJP Cong Others

Sagar 6 2 0

Tikamgarh 3 0 0

Niwari 2 0 0

Chhatarpur 3 3 0

Damoh 2 1 1

Panna 2 1

