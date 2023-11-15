MP Elections 2023: Congress Upheld Democracy In India, Built IITs, AIIMS & Many More...Kharge Replies To PM Modi In Bhopal

Berasia (Madhya Pradesh): "Green Revolution, IITS, IIMs & AIIMS, the list is endless," replied Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the grand old party's contributions during its 70-year tenure.

Addressing an election rally in Bhopal's Berasia, Kharge highlighted the Congress's role in the green revolution, white revolution, and the establishment of key institutions like AIIMS and IITs. Kharge emphasized, "The Constitution was safeguarded, and democracy upheld in the nation solely due to the Congress, and the question arises about what the Congress has contributed to the nation? The green revolution aimed at self-sufficiency in foodgrains, the white revolution to enhance milk production... Dams such as Bhakra Nangal, along with leading medical and engineering institutions, exist in the country because of the Congress's policies and foresight."

बीजेपी पूछती है- कांग्रेस ने क्या किया?



आजादी के बाद इस देश में एक सूई नहीं बनती थी, लेकिन कांग्रेस सरकार ने रॉकेट तक तैयार कर भेज दिया।



देश में इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, मेडिकल कॉलेज या कारखाने नहीं थे, कांग्रेस ने सब कुछ बनाया।



Kharge criticized Modi for prioritizing election rallies over his duties as Prime Minister and questioned the BJP's governance in Madhya Pradesh, pointing to issues like Vyapam and alleged irregularities in Mahakal Lok's construction. He said, "Modi, as the Prime Minister of the country, is more focused on addressing election rallies in small villages and towns than fulfilling his official duties. His priority should be to execute his responsibilities effectively rather than roaming the streets."

He reiterated Congress's promises, including a caste survey, OBC reservation, financial assistance to women, free power units, and affordable cooking gas if the party secures victory in the state.

