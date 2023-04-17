Bhopal: World Hemophilia Day today

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Haemophilia is a genetic disease caused by the deficiency of factors 8 and 9, in which patients suffer from frequent bleeding in large joints and muscles since childhood. World Haemophilia Day is observed on April 17. Due to bleeding, there is deterioration of smoothness inside the joints, and a defect occurs in the inner surface and membrane. The patients suffer unbearable pain and gradually the mobile joint deteriorates and causes permanent disability in patients, according to doctors.

Sufficient amount of blood does not flow in the joints and the smooth surface of the joints gradually deteriorates, which is called arthritis in common language. Haemophilia patients usually have frequent bleeding in knee, shoulder, hip and ankle joints. Apart from this, due to the deficiency of factor 8 and 9 and bleeding in large muscles around the joints, they become stiff over time, due to which the movement of the joints completely ends. Due to repeated bleeding, there is constant pain in the joints of children and there is swelling in the joints, due to which flexibility of these joints ends and permanent disability afflicts children.

Dr PK Rai, orthopaedic surgeon, said, ‘Patients suffer from bleeding in joints. We operate them and patients get relief. It is genetic. But with operation, relief is possible.” Dr Deepak Maravi, orthopaedic professor of Gandhi Medical College said, ‘For the last 15 to 20 years in Hamidia Hospital attached to GMC, the team of Haemophilia Society and specialist doctors, not only from Madhya Pradesh but also from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, adjacent to Madhya Pradesh have been treating Haemophilia patients with complaints of swelling and bleeding in the joints. All complex fractures and other conditions of haemophilia patients are treated here.’