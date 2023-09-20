Bhopal: Work To Assemble Metro Coaches Begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembling work of three metro coaches comprising the engine commenced at the Subhash Nagar metro depot on Tuesday. Normally, 15 to 20 days for completing the assembling of the metro coaches but Madhya Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is racing against time for the trial.

Hence, the metro train manufacturing company ALSTOM officials are working day and night to assemble metro coaches by the deadline.

“Assembling work of Metro coaches has started. This includes coupling work, connecting the electrical wires, pressure pipe of brakes etc,” said MPMRCL Director System Shobit Tandon.

The sources in MPMRCL told Free Press that many checks will be done after the assembling work and even a testing of the metro will be done inside the Subhash Nagar depot. Thereafter further testing will be needed including the viaduct testing trial. “Normally ten to fifteen days are needed for assembling of Metro coaches but relentless efforts are being made by ALSTOM company to complete the assembling of metro coaches within five days. The employees of ALSTOM Company are working day and night,” said another officer of MPMRCL.

ALSTOM Company will also conduct the safety trial run and then it will hand over the metro train to MPMRCL, said the officer. If all goes well then by next Monday, a safety trial run of Metro could be carried out. It would be after all the safety check ups and trials that the time will be sought from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for inauguration of Metro Train Trial.

As 4far as connecting the electric wires is concerned then it is a complicated work as there is a set of 1500 to 2000 wires which need to be connected properly.

The senior officers of Metro Corporation are keeping a close watch on the assembling work of metro coaches and other necessary preparations needed for the trial run.