Bhopal: Wood artistry of Rahanki will leave you spellbound

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahanki, the boys’ dormitory of Maram Naga tribe of Manipur is on display with its basic information, photographs and videos on official website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal.

The exhibition, which began from Thursday, is part of online exhibition series-37. The exhibit has been installed at Tribal Habitat open air exhibition area of museum.

Museum assistant Gitu Yaikhom said Maram Naga villages have separate dormitories for boys and girls. In these dormitories, boys and girls spend a certain period of their lives after attaining puberty. They learn ethics and lessons of life from informal teachers or incharge of respective dormitories.

The dormitories are learning centres for boys and girls who voluntarily offer service during social, religious, and economic activities of the village. “Traditionally, boys are trained to become vigilant for protecting village from enemy attacks or raids,” Yaikhom says.

Museum associate N Sakmacha Singh said Maram Naga village may have one or more dormitories depending on its size and population. A married man with a family is appointed as caretaker of boys' dormitory. No woman except the wife of the caretaker is allowed to enter it. A heavy fine is imposed if rules are breached.