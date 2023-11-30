Bhopal: Women Who Walked Out Of Abusive Marriages, Carve Out New Future For Themselves

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Domestic violence against married women is a widespread phenomenon in our society. In most cases women suffer in silence, for want of support from their maiden families, law-enforcers and the wider community. Economically dependent on their husbands and in-laws, they are often unwilling or unable to resist violence against them. But a few women stood up for themselves and managed not only to break free from abusive marriages but also built a future for themselves and their children. To mark the International fortnight for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (November 25- December 5), here are inspiring stories of some women who with their courage and determination are today leading their lives with dignity and respect.

No looking back

The husband of Preeti Patel (29), passed away four years after their marriage. She had two sons to bring up. She felt insecure in her in-laws place and decided to live independently but didn’t get support neither from her parents nor relatives. She began working at a hostel, where she was paid just Rs 6,000 per month for preparing meals. In 2018, she purchased a handcart for Rs 8,000 and began selling food items made of Sabudana. The Shri Ram Sabudana Falahari Centre, run by her near Piplani, is now doing very well. She used social media to publicise her eatery and has pages on FB and a YouTube channel titled ‘Swad Dane Dane Mein’. “I don’t want to remember the past. My eyes are fixed on the future,” she says.

Freedom from drunkard husband

Vaishali Naik (34) got married in 2018. Sometime later, her husband who worked for a private insurance company, returned home dead drunk and abused and assaulted her. She came to her parents’ place, where she gave birth to a baby girl. She went back to her husband but the abuse and violence continued. She was taunted by her husband and mother-in-law for giving birth to a girl. She then approached Gauravi One-Stop Crisis Centre, where she was advised to file a case for maintenance. Meanwhile, she received training in making decorative items like torans, wall hangings etc. and sells them in exhibitions. “I am happy that now no one dominates me. Now my focus is on bringing up my daughter,” she says.

Now, my daughters and I are safe

Married into a family of Dhulia (Maharashtra), Manorama Ahire (40) was subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband and in-laws. Her troubles grew when she gave birth to two girls one after another. Feeling unsafe and vulnerable, she returned to her parents in Bhopal. She received training in jewellery designing and now she makes fabric and metal jewellery at home and sells them through exhibitions. Divorced from her husband, she feels happy now. “I made the right decision. Now my daughters and I are safe,” she said.