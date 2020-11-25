Bhopal: Women make cozy beds for stray dogs as winter rolls in

Bhopal: A group of women have taken the plunge to comfort the stray dogs in the city as the mercury level drops. The women from a non-profit organisation in the capital city came up with an idea to design comfy beds for them.
They have been collecting scrap clothes since long to prepare cloth bags. With the temperature giving chills, the idea of providing snugness to the stray cropped up.
The organisation Mahashakti Seva Kendra began sewing small sized beds to accommodate two dogs with the scrap they had in store. The women professionally make cloth bags with an effort to reduce plastic usage. They collect fabric from households across the city and reuse them. The director of the organisation, Pooja Iyengar, told Free Press they have made about 100 such beds in past 20 days.
The beds are distributed to the residents and animal service organisations who take care of the stray dogs, she said. They have so far provided warmth to stray dogs across the city including areas like Hoshangabad road, Kolar and Arera Colony.
Anita, a gas-tragedy survivor at Mahashakti, said the stray dogs have no one to take care of. So, their organisation thought of helping them as the winter rolls in, she said. The beds are made by stitching offcut fabric and filling them up with the same scrap to make them cozy, she added.
The Mahashakti Seva Kendra employs the survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy and aims at making them self-dependent.
