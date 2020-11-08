FIR registered after stray dog poisoned to death in Borivali

The Kasturba Marg police in Borivali have registered an offence against an unidentified person after a stray dog was allegedly poisoned to death on Friday.

The incident came to light on Friday afternoon when a stray dog named 'Lali' was found in an unconscious state by her feeder at Carter Road number 7 in Borivali. The dog was rushed to a veterinarian who said that, she was poisoned to death.

The dog's feeder reported the incident to the police after which they registered an offence of mischief by killing or maiming an animal of section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.