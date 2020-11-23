Watch: US man wades into pond, wrestles pet dog away from the jaws of alligator

In a daring rescue, a Florida man was spotted wading into a pond to save his pet dog from an alligator. The man, identified by reports as 74-year-old Richard Wilbanks had been startled to hear his three-month-old puppy crying out. A small alligator had caught hold of Gunner and dragged him into the water.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, Wilbanks can be seen dashing to the dog's rescue, wading into the pond fully clothed and somehow managing to pull the alligator out out of the water. The short video is enough to make some hold their breath in anticipation, as Wilbanks struggles to remove the alligator's jaws from around the puppy even as he moves towards the bank. The clip ends with him finally managing to force the mouth open enough for the dog to scramble to safety.