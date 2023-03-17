Bhopal: Women in police force improve conduct of cops, says Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena

Bhopal: DGP Sudhir Saxena addressed press conference on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Presence and participation of women in the police force improves the conduct of policemen. They also play a vital role in stopping crime against women, said DGP Sudhir Saxena while addressing the concluding session of three-day seminar, Fulwari, in Pachmari on Friday.

The three-day seminar was organised by ADG training Anuradha Shankar, which began on March 15 and ended on Friday. The term, FULWARI, stands for fairness, understanding, liberty at work, access to, rights and initiative. In all, 122 police officers and employees participated in the seminar.

The issues, which were discussed in seminar was personal finance management, women in international policing, hurtfulness overview, women health etc wherein subject experts presented their views.