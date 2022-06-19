e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Woman, son booked for harassing daughter-in-law

Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari said that Anita Patel (35) committed suicide on April 30 at her house in Barkhera-Nathu.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother of two children committed suicide by consuming poison because her in-laws demanded dowry, said Ratibad police here on Sunday.

The police registered the case. During investigation, police came to know that husband of the victim Sunil Patel and his mother used to harass her over dowry. The mother-son threatened the victim that Sunil would marry another woman if she did not bring dowry.

Harassed by in-laws and husband, she committed suicide. The police have registered the case against the mother and the son for abetment of suicide. No arrest has been made so far.

