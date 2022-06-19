Bhopal: Woman, son booked for harassing daughter-in-law

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother of two children committed suicide by consuming poison because her in-laws demanded dowry, said Ratibad police here on Sunday.

Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari said that Anita Patel (35) committed suicide on April 30 at her house in Barkhera-Nathu.

The police registered the case. During investigation, police came to know that husband of the victim Sunil Patel and his mother used to harass her over dowry. The mother-son threatened the victim that Sunil would marry another woman if she did not bring dowry.

Harassed by in-laws and husband, she committed suicide. The police have registered the case against the mother and the son for abetment of suicide. No arrest has been made so far.