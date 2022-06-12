Goa: Man convicted for dowry, abuse of wife

ANI

Sanguem: The Sanguem Judicial Magistrate First Class convicted a man from Mardol, Ponda for cruelty and harassment by assaulting, abusing and threatening with dire consequences to killing his wife over a demand for dowry and wrongfully restraining the complainant from entering the matrimonial house.

The accused was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim for an offence punishable under Section 498 A of IPC and one-year rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000 each for offences under Sections 323, 341, 504 and 506 (ii) of IPC.

The complainant, who was married to the accused, had complained that her husband had also married another woman and had also accused her mother-in-law of siding with her son.

The court in its order also convicted the mother of the accused by imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each for offence under Sections 323, 341, 504 and 506 (ii) and sentenced her till rising of the court.

The prosecution led by APP Sanford Fernandes examined as many as six witnesses, which included the IO Sadanand Dessai.

The court after going through the evidence on record and arguments tendered by APP Sanford Fernandes convicted the accused persons.