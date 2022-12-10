e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman raped in Lalghati, accused on the run

Bhopal: Woman raped in Lalghati, accused on the run

The police have registered a complaint and have begun probing the matter. Accused Akash is on the run.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police station staff have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a woman in Lalghati area of the city, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that efforts were underway to nab the accused.

Koh-e-fiza police station TI Vijay Singh Sisodia told Free Press that the survivor was a 34-year-old woman. The survivor approached police on Friday, alleging that she had moved out of her house on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday to go to the bathroom situated near her house. It was then two of her acquaintances - Akash and Suraj - approached her.

Akash took her to a deserted location and allegedly outraged her modesty. Following the incident, the survivor approached Koh-e-Fiza police on Friday and lodged a complaint against the alleged accused Akash.

The police have registered a complaint and have begun probing the matter. Accused Akash is on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him, SHO Sisodia said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Fire breaks out at book depot in Ibrahimpura
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Madhya Pradesh: Pachmarhi freezes at 5 degrees Celsius, Nowgaon shivers at 5.5

Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal: Govt yet to make law against open bore well owners

Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

Bhopal: 2500 RSS workers to perform physical exercises, yoga today

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: Man, kin booked for dowry harassment

Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats

Bhopal: JAYS, others to contest on 100 Assembly seats