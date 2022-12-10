Bhopal: Woman raped in Lalghati, accused on the run

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police station staff have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a woman in Lalghati area of the city, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that efforts were underway to nab the accused.

Koh-e-fiza police station TI Vijay Singh Sisodia told Free Press that the survivor was a 34-year-old woman. The survivor approached police on Friday, alleging that she had moved out of her house on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday to go to the bathroom situated near her house. It was then two of her acquaintances - Akash and Suraj - approached her.

Akash took her to a deserted location and allegedly outraged her modesty. Following the incident, the survivor approached Koh-e-Fiza police on Friday and lodged a complaint against the alleged accused Akash.

The police have registered a complaint and have begun probing the matter. Accused Akash is on the run. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him, SHO Sisodia said.