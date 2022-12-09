Bhopal: Fire breaks out at book depot in Ibrahimpura

Representational Image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out on the second floor of Old Lyall Book Depot in the Ibrahimpura area of Bhopal late Thursday night, police said on Friday. Short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire that gutted thousands of books, four AC and other goods of the depot.

The locals said the fire outbreak was so massive that two adjoining shops were also engulfed in flames. It took four hours for the firefighters to bring down the blaze, they added. The passersby spotted smoke billowing from the depot. The shopkeeper and others alerted the fire brigade and began emptying the shop. Fatehpur fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began the exercise to douse the blaze.

The firefighters struggled for four hours to bring the situation under control. Finally, the fire was put out, but the outbreak left thousands of books, four air conditioners as well as furniture gutted.