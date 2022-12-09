Bhopal: Waiting for discussions with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh over liquor policy, says Sadhvi Uma Bharti

Bhopal: Former chief minister Uma Bharti talking to media persons at her residence | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has again expressed her anger at the liquor policy. Bharti tweeted: Who’s more influential – the government or the liquor mafias?

After the anti-drug campaign on October 2, action was taken only for two days. She said she was waiting for a discussion with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the issue.

According to Bharti, the lacunae in the old liquor policy have not been done away with, and because of the government’s liquor policy, the mafias are taking stay order from the court.

She wrote: A few people are violating the present liquor policy and she gave some examples related to Dindori.

She further wrote: Liquor shops have been opened in the areas lying on the banks of the Narmada. Although the Chief Minister ordered for closure of those shops, the outlets are running. She wanted to know in this circumstances how the new liquor policy can be implemented.