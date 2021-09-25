Bhopal: Woman out on morning walk, loses mobile phone to snatchers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified miscreants targeted a woman and snatched her mobile phone on Saturday morning, sources said.

The woman identified as Shaily Goenka was on morning walk with her husband.

The incident took place around 7AM near Eco Farm locality under Shahpura police station area of the city.

The complainant, a resident of Eco Farm, told police that two unidentified youths came from behind and snatched away her mobile phone. The accused were riding on a bike.

The couple later approached Shahpura police station and lodged a complaint.

Police said that video footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area were being obtained and the mobile phone had also been put on surveillance.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 03:26 PM IST