Madhya Pradesh: Encounter between notorious criminal and police, two arrested

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious criminal wanted in several cases was arrested along with his one accomplice after an encounter in Bhind district late on Friday night, police officials said on Saturday.

The notorious criminal identified as Shaitan Singh has suffered a bullet injury in his leg. A police sub-inspector has also suffered bullet injury in his hands in cross firing.

Both the injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Following a tip off that Shaitan Singh, who was carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 on his arrest, was roaming along with his one accomplice in Malanpur police station area.

A police team led by inspector Udaybhan Singh was tasked to arrest Shaitan Singh alias Ankit Bhadauriya.

As police had cordoned off the area, Bhadauriya and his accomplice hid themselves in a desolated building in the Industrial area. When the police team asked them to surrender, they opened fire at the police team.

In response, police also opened fire and Shaintan Singh, who was trying to escape by jumping off a boundary wall, received a bullet injury on his right leg.

Udaybhan Singh said that the police team had asked the accused surrender but they opened fire. “One of our team member sub-inspector Shiv Pratap has sustained a bullet injury. The accused are in police custody and are being interrogated,” he said.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:04 PM IST