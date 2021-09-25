Madhya Pradesh: Over 4000 saplings to be planted in Special Economic Zones

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the 75 years of Indian independence, the office of the Development Commissioner, Indore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) organised a massive sapling plantation in SEZs of the city. The celebration of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav event was themed as " Green and Swachh SEZs".

Saplings were planted at Special Economic Zone located in Pithampur and in TCS SEZ, Infosys SEZ, Impetus SEZ and Yash SEZ. Apart from the plantation drive in SEZs, saplings were also planted in the primary school and Primary Health Centre located in Hatod, Tehsil.

Puneet Arya, Specified Officer, SEZ, Pithampur, informed that the event was organised duly following the Covid protocols in which representatives of all the SEZs along with the officials of the department participated.

Out of the targeted 4000 saplings, a total of 1000 saplings were planted on Thursday and the remaining 3000 saplings would be planted by Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:19 AM IST