Bhopal: Woman hit by city bus, dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman died after being hit by an SR-2 city bus in Talaiyya locality of the city on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the bus driver had fled from the spot after the incident, who was arrested later.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sheelabai who used to beg on the streets. Dehariya continued by saying that the incident took place at the Kali mandir square on Saturday at 11.45 am when the speeding SR-2 city bus, driven by Mohammad Shafeeq, hit Sheelabai.

Shafiq fled from the spot after the incident, while the police were informed. The police rushed to the spot and questioned the locals, after which the identity of the deceased woman was ascertained.