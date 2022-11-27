Bhopal: Body parts of tigress' carcass to undergo forensic test 

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The samples of body of tigress found dead in jungles of Raisen district will be sent to Jabalpur veterinary college and Sagar forensic lab on Monday. The experts will examine the samples to know actual death cause of tigress.

The actual reason of its death has not been ascertained though forest officials have ruled out the possibility of poaching. They said all its parts were intact as not even a single body part of tigress such as nail was missing.

Raisen district forest officer Ajay Kumar Pandey told Free Press that veterinarians performed the autopsy and collected samples. The autopsy report is awaited. On Friday, beat guard of Borpani found dead tigress in forest area. He informed senior forest officials who rushed to the spot. They found that a tigress, aged around 5 years, lying dead. The autopsy was performed on the same day. Dr SK Kapoor and his team performed autopsy on the dead body of tigress. On the occasion, National Tiger Conservative Authority representative Dr Prashant Deshmukh was present.

During course of investigation, forest officials took help of dog squad of Satpura Tiger Reserve and Ratapani Sanctuary. After autopsy, last rites of tigress were performed in presence of conservator of Bhopal Circle Rajesh Kumar Khare and others.