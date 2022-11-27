Bhopal: ‘Theatre not about entertainment, it’s tool for social change’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre actor and director Alok Chatterjee from Bhopal, has been selected for Sangeet Natak Award for the year 2019. He is the only person from MP to be given the award for his contribution to acting.

Chatterjee, who lives in Bhopal, told Free Press, “It is a recognition of the work done by me. It is like tonic. It will encourage me to do more good work. At the same time, my responsibilities have increased,” he said

Chatterjee, a gold medallist from National School of Drama (NSD), had his early education in Damoh and Jabalpur. After this, he worked as an actor in Bharat Bhavan's theatre from 1982 to 1984. After graduating from NSD, he again worked as an actor in Rangmandal from 1888 to 1990. Chatterjee has been director of MP School of Drama for three years.

Another theatre actor and director Sarfaraz Hasan from Bhopal has been selected for Bismillah Khan Yuva Award for direction for the year 2021.

Sarfaraz gives credit for his achievement to his mother and his gurus including Habib Tanveer. “This award has given me a further sense of responsibility. It is after 28 years of hard work that I have won this recognition,” he said. Sarfaraz said that theatre is a form of social commitment. Sangeet Natak Akademi announced the awards for artistes for different art forms for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The awards will be presented by President of India at a special investiture ceremony.