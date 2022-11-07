Bhopal: Woman held for stocking illicit liquor, released later

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department conducted raid near the premises of a private school situated under Bilkhria police station on Monday and seized huge amount of illicit liquor stored in three abandoned buildings. The officials registered the case and arrested accused Jaya Panjabi who was later released on bail.

District excise officer Rakesh Kurmi told Free Press that the team had conducted the raid in early Monday morning near the school premises situated in Adampur Chhawni area of Bilkhiria police station.

The department had received information that some people had stocked illicit liquor for sale.

Incharge officer and sub inspector Atul Dubey added that three team conducted raid in different places. They seized 30 litres of illicit liquor and 500 litres of raw material used in preparing the liquor. Their total value is Rs 56,000. The excise officials have not taken help of local police in the conducting raid.