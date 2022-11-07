e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman held for stocking illicit liquor, released later

Bhopal: Woman held for stocking illicit liquor, released later

Excise department raid

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department conducted raid near the premises of a private school situated under Bilkhria police station on Monday and seized huge amount of illicit liquor stored in three abandoned buildings. The officials registered the case and arrested accused Jaya Panjabi who was later released on bail.

District excise officer Rakesh Kurmi told Free Press that the team had conducted the raid in early Monday morning near the school premises situated in Adampur Chhawni area of Bilkhiria police station.

The department had received information that some people had stocked illicit liquor for sale.

Incharge officer and sub inspector Atul Dubey added that three team conducted raid in different places. They seized 30 litres of illicit liquor and 500 litres of raw material used in preparing the liquor. Their total value is Rs 56,000. The excise officials have not taken help of local police in the conducting raid.

Read Also
Bhopal: Four MPs railway station among 199 to be re-developed across country
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Woman held for stocking illicit liquor, released later

Bhopal: Woman held for stocking illicit liquor, released later

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates the recipients of National Awards

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates the recipients of National Awards

Bhopal: MPHRC seeks explanation on student’s death

Bhopal: MPHRC seeks explanation on student’s death

MP: Illaiya Raja is new Indore Collector, Manish Singh shifted to Bhopal

MP: Illaiya Raja is new Indore Collector, Manish Singh shifted to Bhopal

Bhopal: Naxal material seized in Balaghat district

Bhopal: Naxal material seized in Balaghat district