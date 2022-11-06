Bhopal: Four MPs railway station among 199 to be re-developed across country

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Rani Kamlapati Railway Station (earlier Habibganj), four more railway stations in the state are all set to redevelop as the World Class Stations in the coming days.

Only a couple of days back, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal for a railway station redevelopment plan to transform around 199 railway stations in the country and this includes, including four railway stations in Madhya Pradesh.

Railway stations including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Satna and Bina, under the Western Central Railways will be developed.

Work for the redevelopment of the stations will be started in the coming days. The initial estimate for Jabalpur station is being estimated at Rs 266 crore, informed Rahul Shrivastava, chief public relation officer, Western Central Railways.

A consultancy tender has also been issued for the redevelopment of Kota and another station under the Western Central Railway.

The Railway Ministry is now planning the development of the stations keeping in mind the coming 40 to 50 years. The stations selected for the redevelopment will be developed on the basis of the roof plaza concept in which the platform and movement of trains will be below and arrangements will be made for rest and waiting areas for the passengers in the upper deck of the station.

The station will have a spacious roof plaza which includes all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Facilities like a food court, waiting for lounge, playing area for children, and place for local products will also be available.

The special thing is that a play station will also be constructed in the upper deck of the station for the children.

According to Srivastava, efforts will be made to develop the selected stations for redevelopment according to the identity and culture of the city so that there is uniformity in the identity of the cities and the development of stations.