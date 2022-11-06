e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: ‘Public welfare measures should reach people’ says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He was addressing the programme to inaugurate new BJP district office in Seoni

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 12:49 PM IST
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that public welfare schemes of government should reach people and in this regard role of party office is important. State government has taken many steps for the development of Seoni.

He was addressing the programme to inaugurate new BJP district office in Seoni. Taking potshots at Congress and its previous Kamal Nath government, he claimed that previous Congress government of 15 did nothing to set up medical college in Seoni. On the other hand, BJP-led state government started the work of Medical College in Seoni.

BJP State President VD Sharma said that office for party workers was sa place where deliberations are held to expand the work and future strategy is chalked out.

On the occasion, District incharge minister Omprakash Saklecha, AYUSH Minister Ramkishore Kanware, Member of Parliament Dr Dhal Singh Bisen, MLA Dinesh Rai were also present.

