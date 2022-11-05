Bhopal: BCLL selected for Urban Mobility Award 2022

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL), which is a public transport company registered under Company Act, has been selected for Urban Mobility Award instituted by Union Urban Development Ministry. It has been awarded in Category 6 City With Most Innovative Financing Mechanism for Transport.

The award will be given by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at a function to be held in Kochi (Kerala) on November 6.

On behalf of BCLL, Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary, Mayor-in-Council member Manoj Rathod and Additional Commissioner Chandra Pratap Gohal will receive the award. The BCLL took several initiatives to earn revenue under innovative financing mechanism for transport. It is for this achievement that the BCLL has been selected for award.

At present, BCLL runs 352 buses on 20 identified routes to ferry 1.50 lakh passengers every day. Almost every year, some additional routes are identified to ply BCLL buses to expand public transport facility. Moreover, security of passengers in BCLL buses is ensured by CCTV camera. The lost items of passengers are returned by BCLL staff by contacting latter.