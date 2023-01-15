Bhopal: Woman harassed for dowry, molested by kin in Aishbag

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana (women police) of Bhopal have registered a case against a man for harassing his wife for dowry, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that they had registered a case against the brother of the key accused for allegedly molesting the complainant woman.

Mahila thana police station incharge Anjana Dhurve said that the complainant was a 21-year-old woman who was married to a man named Wasimuddin Khan in June 2021.Wasimuddin used to reside with his wife and his brother in the Aishbag locality of the city. Sometime after the marriage, Wasimuddin allegedly began demanding Rs 50,000 as dowry from his wife.

When his wife did not cater to the dowry demands, Wasimuddin allegedly assaulted her. The complainant also alleged that Wasimuddin’s brother, identified as Raziuddin Khan used to molest her.

As the torture intensified, the woman approached Mahila thana police on Saturday and lodged a complaint. The matter is being probed, after which the accused duo will be arrested, incharge Dhurve said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)