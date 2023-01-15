Bhopal: Woman kills self in Ashoka Garden, reason not known

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in the Ashoka Garden in the city on Saturday, the police said.

The police added that the reason behind the extreme step taken by the woman was not clear and the matter was being probed to unearth the same.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Alok Shrivastava said that the woman who took the extreme step had been identified as Aishwarya Jain (20), a resident of Indraprastha Colony in Hinautiya.

Her family members brought down her body and informed police who reached the spot and began investigation. However, the police did not recover suicide note from the spot, due to which, the reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained.

Further investigations are on in the case, station incharge Shrivastava said.

