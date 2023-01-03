e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Woman from Bihar raped on pretext of providing government job

He asked the woman to come over to Bhopal and kept her in a rented house in December 2022

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old woman, resident of Bihar, was raped on pretext of providing government job, Ratibad police station staff said on Tuesday. According to police, the woman has lost her husband. She came in contact with local resident Tosif Haidar who promised to help her in finding government job in Madhya Pradesh.

He asked the woman to come over to Bhopal and kept her in a rented house in December 2022. He also promised to marry her. However, he raped her several times.

When the woman opposed for the act and asked to marry her, get her job, the accused threatened her. Frustrated, she filed a complaint at police station. The police have registered the case under Sections 376-2-N, 294,323 and 506 of IPC and have launched manhunt to arrest the accused.

