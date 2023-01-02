Bhopal: Hold events with zero defect, maximum effect, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that events with zero defect and maximum effect should be organised in the state. Ministers and officers of departments should pay attention in this regard. Efforts should be made to bring maximum investment to the state and steps should be taken to take PESA Act to grass root level.

He was addressing ministers, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries of different departments, Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Inspectors General of Police, Police Commissioners and SPs at CM House on Monday evening.

He said that the achievements of state government should be taken to people through short films, social media, print and electronic media.

Laying emphasis on effective implementation of public welfare schemes and directing officers to prepare new cooperatives policy, he said works should be done in a manner, which can change the life of common people. Everyone should play an important role in Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas meet, Global Investors’ Summit, Khelo India Games.

He advocated for better branding of Madhya Pradesh at G20 summit. Moreover, Republic Day celebration will not be limited to government exercise. He sought public participation in it. Another phase of Mukyamantri Jan Sewa Abhjyan will start in April. Report card of every department will be prepared and information will be taken about the fixed targets.

Calendar released

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the government calendar, which is based on theme - Stunning Madhya Pradesh. It contains pictures related to relocation of South African Cheetahs to Kuno, achievements of PESA Act etc.

Meet me

Chief Minister told bureaucrats and ministers that they could meet him when they want. “Those who want to meet me can come and meet me,” he added.