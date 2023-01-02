Bhopal: New Year, New Government, says Cong, holds rally

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders celebrated first day of New Year as they coined a new slogan Naya Saal, Nai Sarkar (New Year, New Government) and took out a Sankalp rally from Roshanpura Square here on Sunday. The Congress party has geared up for Assembly elections 2023. Recently, the state president Kamal Nath had said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be party’s Prime Minister candidate for general elections in 2024 while Rahul Gandhi stated that party would form government in MP after assembly elections in 2023.

State vice president Chandra Prabash Shekhar told media that the rallies were taken out all over the state. He added that Congress party decided to uproot BJP government from the state. “Every person of the society is in problem, inflation is touching a new high, rates of petroleum products are increasing, atrocities on women, SC, ST are increasing. Youths are running pillar to post to get employment. It is a sorry state of affairs under BJP rule,” he added. MLA Arif Masood, state general secretary Rajiv Singh and Congressmen participated in the rally.