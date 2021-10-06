Bhopal: Woman found hanging under mysterious circumstance in MP Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman was found hanging under mysterious condition in her rented flat in MP Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

They said the deceased Kiran Bhadauria wore sindoor and appeared to be married, but her family told police that she was not married.

Police sources said that woman had informed her landlord Yogesh Sood that she was married and her husband’s name was Dinesh. However, the landlord had never seen her husband, sources added.

According to police, a girl who lives in the same building had spotted the Kiran hanging around 1:30 pm. The girl informed the landlord who informed to police.

Investigation officer Sweta Sharma said nothing has been recovered from spot that could help to establish the reason of suicide.

