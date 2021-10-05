Bhopal: Nimadi Devi Geet under presented under Gamak series

BHOPAL: Folk singer Sushma Sadh and her troupe presented Nimadi Devi Geet on Tuesday evening under Gamak series organised by state culture department. The troupe from Khandwa began with song ‘Gangauri ro putra Gajanand chhe ji’. It was followed by ‘Pava jo gadh se nisri bhuvani ho’ and other songs.

Sangeet Parashar, Shruti Chaure and Amrita Mangrale accompanied Sadh on vocal, Jitendra Sharma on harmoniuam, Prakash on dholak and Nitesh Mangrale on flute. The event ended with Baredi and Jawara folk dance presented by Keshav Raikvar and his troupe from Sagar.

Jawara dance is a popular folk dance of Bundelkhand region and performed by peasant community. The Baredi dance is performed by Aheer community.

Organised by Janjatiya Lok Kala and Boli Vikas Akademi, the one-hour concert was streamed on Facebook pages - https://www.facebook.com/events/269630688499312/?sfnsn=wiwspwa and YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/o41R5f2DYI0 of the culture department.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:30 PM IST