Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

Bhopal: Woman duped of lakhs while seeking job in mining department

Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | Dmitriy Shironosov

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered a case against a person who cheated a woman on the pretext of providing job in state mining department, police said on Sunday.

The MP Nagar police station incharge Sudhir Kumar Arjariya said Afsha Ali filed the complaint against a local resident Rajesh Vadhwa whom she met in June 2019 through a common friend. He told her that he is a government official and can help her to get job in mining department.

He also told her that she will have to pay Rs 5 lakh to get the job. Out of total, Rs 2.50 lakh will have to be paid in advance and the rest after getting the job.

Afsha paid Rs 1 lakh through online medium and gave cheque of Rs 1.50 lakh. Vadhwa gave her an appointment letter. When she reached office with appointment letter, mining department officials told her that it was fake. Dejected, she asked Vadhwa to return her money but he made excuses liker contracting Covid. Finally, she lodged complaint at police station on Saturday. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
