e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

Bhopal: BJP government resorting to repression, new freedom struggle needed, says Nath

"The way the BJP governments at the Centre and the states are resorting to repression, it seems we have to wage another freedom struggle to protect the nation and its future," Nath said.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is need to wage a freedom struggle afresh to save the country and the Constitution as the BJP governments in the Centre and states were resorting to repression, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said at a function of the party here to honour Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

He said people are facing the challenge of saving the country's future, its assets and the Constitution.

"The way the BJP governments at the Centre and the states are resorting to repression, it seems we have to wage another freedom struggle to protect the nation and its future," Nath said.

The former MP CM said Netaji's immortal 'Jai Hind' slogan was endorsed by Pandit Nehru, who shaped it into a national one during the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the event, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said, "We have to fight the forces who don't believe in democracy. Congressmen are being targeted today. We have to walk the path Netaji showed us under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Netaji's leadership and contribution to the freedom struggle was amazing."

ALSO READ

Bhopal: State determined to achieve goals as per PM’s guidance, says CM Bhopal: State determined to achieve goals as per PM’s guidance, says CM

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
Advertisement