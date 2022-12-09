e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Woman, daughter injured after bus rams into two-wheeler

After the collision, the city bus ran over the foot of the toddler while her mother received injuries in head

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 09, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Representative Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her 1-year-old daughter were injured after two-wheeler that they were riding pillion rammed into a city bus in Hanumanganj, police said on Friday.

After the collision, the city bus ran over the foot of the toddler while her mother received injuries in head.

Hanumanganj police told Free Press that the incident took place on Monday morning, while a case was registered against bus driver on Wednesday. The complainant Vikas Jain (42) approached Hanumanganj police on Thursday, stating that he was going towards Idgah Hills to drop his 4-year-old daughter Akshita on his scooty while his wife Vandana and his 1-year-old daughter Avya were riding pillion.

As he reached Nadra bus stand, a speeding SR-5 bus rammed into his vehicle from rear. In the collision, Vandana and Avya fell down from the vehicle, while the bus ran over Avya’s feet. Vandana received severe injuries on her head.

Avya was rushed to a private hospital in Shahjahanabad. Two days after the incident, Vikas approached police and narrated the incident to them.

“A case has been registered against the bus driver,” Hanumanganj police said.

