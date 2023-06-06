Bhopal: Woman critical after car hits her, driver booked

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman riding pillion on her nephew’s bike received grievous injuries after their bike was hit by a recklessly-driven car in MP Nagar, the police said on Monday.

The police added that the incident took place on Saturday and an FIR was registered in this regard on Monday. MP Nagar police station house officer Sudhir Arjaria said Shakeela Be (50) with her nephew Babur (20) was going on way to attend a funeral when a recklessly-driven car rammed into them near the postal office square in MP Nagar. Following the collision, Shakeela was thrown up to a distance of 10 feet while Babur also sustained several injuries.

Shakeela was rushed to the hospital as both her legs were fractured and she sustained injuries on her head and shoulders. She has been admitted to ICU, where her condition is said to be critical.