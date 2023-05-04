Bhopal: With eyes on polls, BJP govt falls back on Ram

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have resorted to Ram Naam before the assembly election. It became clear on Thursday when the state cabinet approved the formation of Shri Ramchandra Path Gaman Trust which will develop the areas that lie on the Ram Van Gaman Path. The trust will have 33 members – 28 ex-officio trustees and five private trustees.

The private trustees will have three years’ tenure. An expert panel will be formed to run the activities of the trust. The cabinet also approved creation of the post of a chief executive officer and 32 new posts to run the trust, for which there will be an annual financial burden of Rs 1.57 crore on the government.

The BJP is trying to woo the voters in Vindhya region before the election. The area will be developed through the trust and an atmosphere will be created in favour of Hindutva. The cabinet also increased the remuneration being given to the financially weak artists. Instead of Rs 1,500, the artists will Rs 5,000 a month. If an artist dies, his family will get Rs 3,500 a month. Besides, the cabinet has increased the number of seats in Bundelkhand Medical from 100 to 250.

The cabinet also decided to set up at least two Farmers Producers’ Organisations (FPOs) in each development block. The cabinet approved the second phase of e-Nagar Palika 2.0 to maintain public services through digital medium. The portal of e-Nagar Palika 2.0 will be developed in two years. The project will continue for seven years.

Sixteen modules and 24 public services will be included in the new system. The project will be based on IT infrastructure and hardwire cloud technology. A sum of Rs 200 crore will be spent on the project.

