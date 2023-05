Bhopal: Kolar water pipe leak disrupts supply in 40 colonies

Representative Photo | Photo by ARUN SANKAR / AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leakage in Kolar water pipe has disrupted water supply in more than 40 colonies in state capital on Thursday.

The water supply will remain affected in the following colonies--

Durga Nagar Basti, Kolar Colony, Chuna Bhatti, Jyoti Ba Phule Nagar, Priyadarshini Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Pampapur, New Basera, Rajiv Nagar, Sharda Nagar A-Block, Srinagar Colony, East Nishatpura, Arif Nagar, New Arif Nagar , Atal Ayyub Nagar, Chhola Road, Ekta Nagar, Foota Tomb, Subhash Nagar, Junkyard, Qazi Camp, Sunder Nagar, Shine Colony, Ahle Hadees Masjid Area, Sadbhavna Colony, Gurunanak Colony, Bafna Colony, Kaichi Chhola, Ibrahimpura Tanki, Ginnauri, Islampura, Khatikpura, Kanjarpura, Bagmufti Sahib, Bagh Munshi Hussain Khan, Putlighar, Bal Vihar, Noor Mahal etc.

Mayor–in-Council (MiC) Ravindra Yati informed Free Press assured that leakage is being repaired and water supply will be restored by Friday morning.