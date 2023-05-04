 MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues
MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues

MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues

When the employees connected the power by themselves, the department cut the connection again.

Thursday, May 04, 2023
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has cut down power connection of Vidisha's municipal body over alleged Rs 1.7 crore dues.

When the civic body employees reconnected the power, the department struck down the connection again.

Angry over the action, the sweepers of the municipal body dumped garbage and a dead calf outside the electricity department’s office on Wednesday night.

Bhopal: Kolar water pipe leak disrupts supply in 40 colonies

MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues

Bhopal: Listed criminals arrested for smuggling marijuana worth Rs 4L

Bhopal: Doctors back off as HC calls strike illegal

Bhopal: Joshi sticks to his guns on joining Cong, meets Raghunandan Sharma

