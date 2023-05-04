MP electricity dept cuts power connection of Vidisha municipal body over 1.7 cr dues

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) has cut down power connection of Vidisha's municipal body over alleged Rs 1.7 crore dues.

When the civic body employees reconnected the power, the department struck down the connection again.

Angry over the action, the sweepers of the municipal body dumped garbage and a dead calf outside the electricity department’s office on Wednesday night.