Bhopal: With 30 lakh doses, children's vaccination to begin today

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): With 30 lakh doses, the vaccination of children between 12 to 14 years of age will begin in the state on March 23. The parents will be able to get the vaccination done for their wards from their mobile phone through Covin portal. Slots have been opened on Covin portal.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said those born in 2008-2009 would be covered in the inoculation drive. Besides, children born on March 22, 2010, will be also eligible for receiving shots on March 23 on completion of 12 years, he added.

As for preparations for March 23 drive, he said ORS packets and water would be made available at vaccination centres and would be given to children, if needed, as the summer season has set in. Dr Shukla said that parents should give breakfast to children before taking them to inoculation centres.

In Bhopal, about 1000 slots each have been opened in Jan Shiksha Kendra of urban areas. Whereas in rural areas, 250 slots have been opened. About 86,000 children are to be vaccinated in Bhopal district. Children are advised to go to the Covin portal and enter OTP by entering family's already registered mobile number. After this, children will have to book the slot at their nearest centre by entering the name ID number and other details.

CMHO, Bhopal, Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said that all preparations are complete. Vaccination will take place at 2,026 schools. On the first day, vaccines will be administered at 166 schools and 13 hospitals. On an average, daily vaccination will take place at 170 centres. Every day, 7,000 to 8,000 children will be vaccinated.

Bhopal District Immunisation Officer Dr Upendra Dubey a target has been set to vaccinate 15066 children at 290 middle level government and private schools in Berasia block in Bhopal. A target to immunise 23052 children has been kept in 240 schools in Phanda block and 110 schools in urban areas of ??Bhopal.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:29 AM IST